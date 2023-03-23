The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:00 AM EDT until THU 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
