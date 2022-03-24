Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
