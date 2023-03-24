Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 24 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 67 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Partl…
A look at where floods and flash flooding have occurred in Virginia from 2013 to 2022, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmosph…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low tempe…