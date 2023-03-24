Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.