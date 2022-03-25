Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.