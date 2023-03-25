Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.