The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
