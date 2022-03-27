Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
