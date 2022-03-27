 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert