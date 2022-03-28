Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 5:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
