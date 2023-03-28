Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
