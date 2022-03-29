 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

