Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Sca…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…