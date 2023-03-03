Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 3:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
