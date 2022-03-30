 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

