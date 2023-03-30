Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.