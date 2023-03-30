Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until THU 1:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Sca…
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degre…