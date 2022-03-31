The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low around 20F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. …
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
This evening in Fredericksburg: A few clouds. Low 24F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fre…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Folk…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures i…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We…
Fredericksburg residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…