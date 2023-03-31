Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
