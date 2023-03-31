Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from FRI 10:00 AM EDT until SAT 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.