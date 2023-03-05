Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.