Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect…