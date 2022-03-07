The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is foreca…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in th…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Fredericksburg temperatures will reac…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It …
Astronomical spring (based on Earth's rotation around the sun) is on the vernal or spring equinox. But for meteorologists, spring starts March 1.
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Exp…