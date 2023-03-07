Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Watch from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 12:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
