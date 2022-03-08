Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
