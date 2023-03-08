Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 6:00 AM EST until WED 6:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.