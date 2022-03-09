The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We'…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fredericksburg area can e…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain…
Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 56F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Fre…