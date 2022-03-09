 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fredericksburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

