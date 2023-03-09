Fredericksburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
March is making up for lost time in the temperature department. For the first time this year, cold air will sustain itself from the middle of …
Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fredericksburg today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…
Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect…