Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
