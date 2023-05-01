Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fredericksburg could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
