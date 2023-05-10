Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.