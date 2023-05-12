Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…