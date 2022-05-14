Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
