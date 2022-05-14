Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.