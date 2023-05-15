Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
