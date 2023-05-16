Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Periods…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. Today's forecaste…
Fredericksburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 de…