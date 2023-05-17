Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 6:00 AM EDT until WED 6:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 17, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
