Folks in the Fredericksburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
