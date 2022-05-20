Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.