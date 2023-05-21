The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 11:09 PM EDT until SUN 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.