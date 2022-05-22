Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.