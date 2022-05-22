Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 71% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
For the drive home in Fredericksburg: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predic…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 5…
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a …
Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect c…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fredericksburg: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fredericksburg folks should be p…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures ar…
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 95…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…