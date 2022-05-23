Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.