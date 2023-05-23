It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.