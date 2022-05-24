Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 89% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
