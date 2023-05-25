Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
