Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Models are showing a 23% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.