Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 88% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph.