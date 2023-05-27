Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
