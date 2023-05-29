Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.