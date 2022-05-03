 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA

It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fredericksburg.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

