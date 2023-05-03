Fredericksburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Marine Weather Statement until WED 2:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fredericksburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. R…