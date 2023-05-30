Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fredericksburg area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 11:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.