Fredericksburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95 though it will feel even hotter at 97. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fredericksburg.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2022 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Fredericksburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degre…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Clear. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg Monday. Temperat…
This evening's outlook for Fredericksburg: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Frede…
It will be a warm day in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a pe…
Fredericksburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of…
Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Fredericksburg: Cloudy. Low 58F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Fredericksburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks lik…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The UV…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fredericksburg. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. …