Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
