Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Fredericksburg. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Fredericksburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fredericksburg.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.