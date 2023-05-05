Fredericksburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fredericksburg.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Fredericksburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fredericksburg community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. …